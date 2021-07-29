A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Sets New 52-Week High at $577.00

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 577 ($7.54) and last traded at GBX 570 ($7.45), with a volume of 128746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 568 ($7.42).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.73) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 532.01. The stock has a market cap of £639.69 million and a PE ratio of 33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.25.

In other news, insider Mark Allen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £51,700 ($67,546.38). In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,084 shares of company stock worth $5,214,800.

About A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

