A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A10 Networks had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 22.47%.

ATEN traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,890. The stock has a market cap of $965.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.92. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

