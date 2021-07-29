A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of A2A S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 50 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99.

About A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY)

A2A S.p.A. engages in the production, sale, and distribution of gas and electricity, and district heating in Italy and internationally. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, photovoltaic, cogeneration, waste treatment, and wind plants with a total installed capacity of 8.9 GW; and purchases and sells electricity, gas, fuels, and environmental certificates.

