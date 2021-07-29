Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Short Interest Down 70.1% in July

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the June 30th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABCM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05. Abcam has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the first quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Abcam during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Abcam during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

