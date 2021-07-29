Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 32,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,650. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $122.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.56. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

