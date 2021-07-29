Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) VP Todd Bedrick Acquires 1,000 Shares

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) VP Todd Bedrick acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ABSI opened at $24.50 on Thursday. Absci Corp has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $24.81.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.