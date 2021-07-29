Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Head to Head Survey

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

82.1% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust 1.80% 0.22% 0.11% PotlatchDeltic 26.53% 24.67% 13.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and PotlatchDeltic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $255.48 million 7.15 -$8.76 million $1.02 20.75 PotlatchDeltic $1.04 billion 3.33 $166.83 million $2.94 17.61

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than Acadia Realty Trust. PotlatchDeltic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PotlatchDeltic pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Acadia Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PotlatchDeltic is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Acadia Realty Trust and PotlatchDeltic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67 PotlatchDeltic 0 4 0 1 2.40

Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $19.14, indicating a potential downside of 9.58%. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus price target of $63.25, indicating a potential upside of 22.18%. Given PotlatchDeltic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PotlatchDeltic is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats Acadia Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage. The Wood Products segment produces and trades lumber, plywood and residuals. The Real Estate segment markets and sells land holdings. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

