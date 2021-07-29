ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $515 million-$545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.90 million.ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.350-$1.450 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.41.

ACCO stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 508,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,952. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $801.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

