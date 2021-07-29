ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,487,961.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $497,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,294 shares of company stock worth $4,086,375. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

