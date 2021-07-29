AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AcuityAds (TSE:AT) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

AT has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight Capital cut their price objective on AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on AcuityAds from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.83.

TSE AT opened at C$10.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$635.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of C$1.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.08.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

