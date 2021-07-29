Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $6.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.93. 139,564,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,924,902. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $42,215,787 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.81.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

