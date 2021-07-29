Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 591.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,176,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006,409 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.08% of Advantage Solutions worth $13,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,389,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,605,000. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,862,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,618,000 after buying an additional 81,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,432,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $577.43 million and a P/E ratio of 12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.33.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $791.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

