Advisor Partners LLC Buys 197 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,468,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after acquiring an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,084,000 after purchasing an additional 40,711 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,233,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,001,000 after purchasing an additional 255,941 shares during the period.

A traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.64. 5,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,735. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $152.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,852 over the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on A. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.98.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

