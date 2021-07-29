Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,987,000 after purchasing an additional 115,807 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,140,000 after purchasing an additional 325,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,286,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,486,000 after purchasing an additional 106,404 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DFS shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.08. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $48.36 and a 52-week high of $127.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 44.91%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

