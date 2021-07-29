Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,677,637,000 after acquiring an additional 99,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after acquiring an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,737,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,926,000 after buying an additional 92,788 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $589.63. The company had a trading volume of 44,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,656. The company has a market cap of $116.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 789.13, a PEG ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $526.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $418.53 and a one year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist increased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.34.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

