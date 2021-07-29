Advisor Partners LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 30.3% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 706,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after buying an additional 100,166 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 40,016.7% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Shares of CB traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.62. The company had a trading volume of 20,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,272. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.04. The stock has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

