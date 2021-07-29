Advisor Partners LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,408,000 after purchasing an additional 225,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,402,000 after purchasing an additional 353,783 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,260,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,792,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.43. 8,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $91.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.10.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

