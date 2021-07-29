Advisor Partners LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $677,293,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,956 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,339,000 after acquiring an additional 651,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after acquiring an additional 576,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after acquiring an additional 532,999 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $254.31. The company had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

