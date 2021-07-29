Advisor Partners LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,139 shares of company stock worth $24,146,942. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $146.84. 6,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,163. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.58. The company has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $149.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

