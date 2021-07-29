AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Short Interest Up 350.0% in July

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

DWEQ stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.22. 5,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,086. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,626,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,407,000 after purchasing an additional 233,712 shares during the last quarter.

