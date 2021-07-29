Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 11,280 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.39. The firm has a market cap of $451.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

