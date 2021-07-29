Advisory Services Network LLC Has $8.56 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Alphabet by 876.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,914,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $8.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,736.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,703. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,538.57. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,001.10.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

