Advisory Services Network LLC Has $9.49 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,971 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $623.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,144. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $631.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $297.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $562.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,910.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,892 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,948 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

