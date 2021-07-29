Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aerie’s ophthalmology drugs, Rhopressa and Rocklatan are gaining traction slowly and steadily. Approval of both drugs in additional geographies will boost overall sales. Pipeline progress has been impressive as well with other ophthalmology candidates and successful development of the same will strengthen its portfolio. Strategic acquisitions have further bolstered the pipeline with promising candidates. However, while the target market promises potential, Aerie faces stiff competition from other drugs like Eylea, Lumigan and Vyzulta, among others, which can make it tough for the company to gain foothold. Both drugs are likely to face a tough time in gaining market share. Pipeline setbacks are also likely to be a concern. Shares have outperformed the company in the year-to-date. Estimates have increased slightly ahead of Q2 earnings.”

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AERI has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $16.03 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The firm has a market cap of $751.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.