Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%.

AMG stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,221. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.18. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $180.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

