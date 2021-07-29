Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ARGKF opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aggreko has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07.

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc engages in the provision of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions and Power Solutions Utility. The Rental Solutions segment refers to the transactional business serving a range of sectors in developed markets by providing power, heating, and cooling to a number of customer types who need it quickly and typically for a short period of time.

