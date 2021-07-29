Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ARGKF opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aggreko has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07.
