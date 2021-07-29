Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Issues Earnings Results

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.73. 67,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,936. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.17 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGYS. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $165,896.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $527,502.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,178,432.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,055 shares of company stock worth $1,865,794 in the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

