Air Canada’s (ACDVF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$27.00.

ACDVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Air Canada from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised Air Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $19.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30. Air Canada has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.66.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 137.54% and a negative return on equity of 302.56%. The firm had revenue of $575.68 million during the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.