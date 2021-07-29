Akash Network Price Tops $2.57 (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $183.13 million and $922,291.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $2.57 or 0.00006478 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Akash Network has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00036856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00100143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00123440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,629.13 or 1.00024898 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.65 or 0.00791668 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 149,603,490 coins and its circulating supply is 71,353,248 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

