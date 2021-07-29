Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) Short Interest Update

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of AKKVF opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Akastor ASA has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68.
Akastor ASA Company Profile
