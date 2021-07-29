Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) Short Interest Update

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of AKKVF opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Akastor ASA has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68.

Akastor ASA Company Profile

Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company in Norway, Germany, the United States, Brazil, Asia, rest of Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers drilling equipment, drilling riser solutions, and related products and services for the drilling market; and vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry.

