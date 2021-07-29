Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.14. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$10.13, with a volume of 497,352 shares trading hands.

AGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Alamos Gold to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$287.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6388732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 11.30%.

About Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

