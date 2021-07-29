Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC) Stake Boosted by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.61% of Alberton Acquisition worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALAC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alberton Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Alberton Acquisition by 135.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 217,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 124,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Alberton Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

ALAC stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 million, a PE ratio of -92.99 and a beta of -0.01. Alberton Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.16.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018.

