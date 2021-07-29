Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.65

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 4990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.88. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

