Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 49,924 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45,907 shares during the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

