Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Position Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,645,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,341 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.42% of Alcoa worth $85,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alcoa stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.65. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

