Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Announces Earnings Results

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 21.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.39. 27 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,770. The stock has a market cap of $488.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

