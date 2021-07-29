Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Announces Earnings Results

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 21.02%.
Shares of NASDAQ ALRS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.39. 27 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,770. The stock has a market cap of $488.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.
Alerus Financial Company Profile
Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.
