Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 21.02%.

NASDAQ:ALRS traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,770. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $487.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

