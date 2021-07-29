Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.71-7.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.710-$7.790 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.86.

NYSE:ARE traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,686. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $202.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

