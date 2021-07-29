Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $55.11 on Thursday, reaching $676.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 114.75, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $608.73. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $279.83 and a 12 month high of $682.59.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

