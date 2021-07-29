Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $29.00. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of ALKS opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 0.98. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $2,179,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,437,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 19,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $430,441.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 236,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,609 shares of company stock worth $10,686,156 in the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alkermes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,754,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,737,000 after acquiring an additional 177,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,250,000 after acquiring an additional 356,989 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 59.0% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 43.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,991,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,877,000 after acquiring an additional 911,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,895,000 after acquiring an additional 224,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

