Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $191.91 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.85.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 19.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,496,000 after buying an additional 133,579 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after buying an additional 118,278 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 150.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,803,000 after buying an additional 117,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,907,000 after buying an additional 100,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 76.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after buying an additional 78,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

