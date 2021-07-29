Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

ALNA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,093. The firm has a market cap of $54.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.18. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $27,988.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,687.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 980,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 238,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 164,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

