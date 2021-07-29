Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 104.40 ($1.36). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 104 ($1.36), with a volume of 512,556 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.61. The company has a market cap of £554.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

