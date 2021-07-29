AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

