Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.31

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.31 and last traded at $59.25, with a volume of 12517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNT shares. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.51.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 487,216 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,439,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,384,000 after purchasing an additional 84,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.