Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$50.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s previous close.

AP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.17.

AP.UN stock opened at C$45.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.75. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$31.50 and a 12-month high of C$46.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.35.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

