Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%.

Shares of ALSN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 27,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,824. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

ALSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

