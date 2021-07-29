Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.15

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.15 and last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 5185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.
Several analysts recently weighed in on AMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $518.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.
In related news, CEO David J. Stetson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,299.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth $158,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.
