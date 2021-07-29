Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.15

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.15 and last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 5185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $518.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 75.00% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,299.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth $158,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.