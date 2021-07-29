Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $24.10 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $24.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $24.72. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,034.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $26.93 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $24.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,746.00.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,716.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,462.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

