Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Increased to $3,300.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,001.10.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,727.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,538.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,012.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

